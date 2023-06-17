Public Health Wales urges public to ‘Enjoy Summer Safely’

As we start to enjoy the warmer weather and longer days, many of us will be looking forward to holidays, festivals and get togethers with family and friends.

While summer is a great time to relax and enjoy spending more time outdoors, it's important to remember some simple things we can do to stay well and protect those around us.

Public Health Wales is encouraging people in Wales to 'Enjoy Summer Safely' with some easy ways to reduce the spread of common illnesses:

Wash your hands regularly with soap and water

Check you and your family are up to date with your vaccinations

Stay home if you’re unwell

Public Health Wales is also sharing hints and tips for staying safe in the sun, swimming safely, eating out, and traveling safely.

Giri Shankar, Director of Health Protection at Public Health Wales said:

"Summer is a great time to get together with family and loved ones and many of us will be enjoying get-togethers, days out and holidaying at home and abroad.

"Vaccinations are the best form of defence so make sure that you and your family are up to date. If you are traveling abroad, check which vaccinations you need to stay protected.

"It can be easy to think that COVID-19 and other viruses have gone away now that winter is behind us, but unfortunately they haven't and are still a risk to those who are more vulnerable. So, please remember to regularly wash your hands and if you are unwell, to stay from others so we can keep ourselves and our loved ones well and still enjoy summer together.

"It is also important to be vigilant and remember basic safety advice this summer when you are enjoying the warmer weather. Protect yourself from the sun by wearing loose-fitting clothing, high-factor sun cream, and sunglasses with UV protection. Drinking plenty of water will also keep you hydrated.

"Over the coming weeks, we will also be sharing advice on water safety, how to barbecue safely as well as tips for traveling to help you and your family stay well."

Click the links below to find out more:

