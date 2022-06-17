Pub near Holywell could be demolished to make way for two houses

A pub near Holywell could be demolished to make way for two houses after new plans were submitted.

Meddyg Care Group Holdings Ltd has put forward proposals to knock down the Halfway House in Carmel to replace it with two detached houses.

Permission was granted in April last year to convert the existing pub building into a house after the owner of the business said the coronavirus pandemic had made running it “unsustainable”.

However, the latest scheme would see the property removed entirely to allow two three-bedroom homes to be built on the corner of Allt Y Golch and Holway Road in the village.

In a planning statement entered with Flintshire Council, agents acting on the company’s behalf said: “The site currently comprises the former public house building, which is proposed to be replaced with two detached dwellings.

“Historically, the building was a public house known as Halfway House. Planning permission was approved in 2021 to convert into a residential dwelling.

“The site is in a highly sustainable settlement of Carmel, which comprises a primary school, village hall, place of worship, a convenience store and a petrol station.

“Both dwellings shall be three bedrooms and comprise of kitchen/living areas, snug, utility, WC, en-suites off the bedrooms and an integrated garage.

“The contemporary design compliments and takes advantage of the site’s topography so the dwellings can benefit from sea views of the surrounding area.”

Two detached houses were previously built on the pub’s beer garden and near the road to the front as part of a separate planning application.

The agents said the two new houses proposed would fit in “very well” with the neighbouring properties which they said had improved the appearance of the area.

The plans can be viewed via the local authority’s website with a decision expected at a later date.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).