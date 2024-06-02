Prostate cancer screening, police and charity partnership celebrated in Mold

A partnership to promote prostate cancer screening between North Wales Police and the Graham Fulford Charitable Trust (GFCT) was celebrated at Mold Police Station recently.

This initiative underscores the importance of safeguarding the health and wellbeing of men in their workplaces and highlights the critical need for early detection of prostate problems, an issue gaining traction following the King’s recent treatment for an enlarged prostate.

Since 2019, GFCT has collaborated with North Wales Police to provide PSA test screenings to male officers and staff over 40 across the police estate.

The PSA test, a simple blood test, can detect early signs of prostate cancer by measuring the level of prostate-specific antigen (PSA) in the blood, which varies based on age and prostate health.

This innovative partnership has been replicated by other police forces across the UK and is seen as a model for bringing health screenings into the workplace.

During a recent visit to Mold Police Station, Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for North Wales Andy Dunbobbin and GFCT Trustee Susan Hart observed a screening session.

They were shown how the procedure is conducted and how advice and support are provided to the men participating.

To commemorate the occasion, Susan was presented with a certificate jointly signed by the PCC and North Wales Police Chief Constable Amanda Blakeman.

Maria Hughes, former Head of Medical Services and Wellbeing at North Wales Police, spearheaded the introduction of this life-saving scheme.

Reflecting on its success, Maria said, “North Wales Police were extremely keen to support the workforce proactively. Working with the charity has saved 12 lives in North Wales Police through staff who did not display any symptoms. The PSA test is an indicator, not a diagnostic tool, but it enables wider conversations with a staff member’s GP.”

PCC Andy Dunbobbin remarked on the significance of the initiative, saying, “It is important for all organisations to value the health and wellbeing of their staff, and the police are no different. Ensuring officers and staff are in good health and spirits means they can serve the region more effectively and detect any issues early. I am delighted that our highly regarded partnership with GFCT is being emulated elsewhere in the country, showcasing how our pioneering work in North Wales is leading the way for policing across the UK.”

The Graham Fulford Charitable Trust was established to raise awareness of prostate cancer following the diagnoses of close friends and family members of the founders, Graham and Sue Fulford. Since 2004, the Trust, in collaboration with various partners, has tested over 138,557 men and conducted 283,114 tests, identifying more than 3,027 cancers that might otherwise have gone undetected.

For more information on the Graham Fulford Charitable Trust and PSA screening, visit www.psatests.org.uk.