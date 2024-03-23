Prolific Flintshire shoplifter sentenced to year in jail

A prolific Flintshire shoplifter has been jailed.

Mark Gibbins, of Alyn Meadow, Mold, appeared before Wrexham Magistrates Court on Wednesday, March 20, where he was sentenced for theft and public order.

The 46-year-old was jailed for a year.

On New Year’s Day, Gibbins went to the Spar in Caerwrle, Flintshire and stole £80 worth of wash tablets, food and alcohol.

A couple of weeks later on January 23, he went into Iceland in Mold and became abusive towards staff and refused to leave the shop.

Both offences were committed during a suspended sentence.

Sergeant Kerry Nash said: “Gibbins has caused considerable demand in South Flintshire over the past few months, committing a number of shoplifting offences.

“Shoplifting is not a victimless crime and we will continue to pursue those who cause the most demand in our community.

“We welcome the sentence handed down by the courts, which sends a clear message that this type of offending is not acceptable. We will continue to identify offenders and bring them before the courts.”