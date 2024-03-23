Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 23rd Mar 2024

Prolific Flintshire shoplifter sentenced to year in jail

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A prolific Flintshire shoplifter has been jailed.

Mark Gibbins, of Alyn Meadow, Mold, appeared before Wrexham Magistrates Court on Wednesday, March 20, where he was sentenced for theft and public order.

The 46-year-old was jailed for a year.

On New Year’s Day, Gibbins went to the Spar in Caerwrle, Flintshire and stole £80 worth of wash tablets, food and alcohol.

A couple of weeks later on January 23, he went into Iceland in Mold and became abusive towards staff and refused to leave the shop.

Both offences were committed during a suspended sentence.

Sergeant Kerry Nash said: “Gibbins has caused considerable demand in South Flintshire over the past few months, committing a number of shoplifting offences.

“Shoplifting is not a victimless crime and we will continue to pursue those who cause the most demand in our community.

“We welcome the sentence handed down by the courts, which sends a clear message that this type of offending is not acceptable. We will continue to identify offenders and bring them before the courts.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News

  • Flintshire hotel plans lodged for 12 new electric vehicle charging points
  • Calls to keep free entry to Welsh museums amid budget cuts concerns
  • New ‘North East Wales and Chester Neurodivergent’ Facebook group launched

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Flintshire hotel plans lodged for 12 new electric vehicle charging points

    News

    Calls to keep free entry to Welsh museums amid budget cuts concerns

    News

    New ‘North East Wales and Chester Neurodivergent’ Facebook group launched

    News

    Easter postbox topper stolen from outside Hawarden post office

    News

    Labour candidate Fran Lister wins Brynford and Halkyn by-election

    News

    Flintshire based Senedd Member shares own experience of devastating flooding during Senedd debate

    News

    Wales’ new First Minister urged to resolve pay dispute ahead of junior doctors 96-hour walkout next week

    News

    Hearing to decide future of 100 home development on former manufacturing site in Buckley

    News

    Heroin and cocaine worth £64m recovered from Deeside farm after the UK’s largest seizure of Class A drugs

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn