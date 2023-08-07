Programme for Chester Contemporary — a major new visual arts event — revealed

Chester is set to host a major new visual arts event this autumn that brings together international and local contemporary artists. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Revealed by Cheshire West and Chester Council, the Chester Contemporary program is curated by the city’s own Ryan Gander OBE RA. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spanning over 10 weeks, the festival showcases works that range from avant-garde film and multi-layered installations to mesmerising soundscapes and sculptures. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Key highlights include John Akomfrah’s haunting film “Mnemosyne” and Elizabeth Price’s choral work “HORSETAILS” in the majestic surroundings of Chester Cathedral. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The festival is also home to several UK premieres and innovative projects, with Turner Prize winners and emerging artists like Charlotte van Berckel and James Lomax, bringing their distinctive perspectives to Chester. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Tim Foxon’s “Contemporary Interventions” promises playful happenings across the city, while Ryan Gander himself offers new interventions and permanent reminders of the festival, such as a new flag and original tattoo. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

[Ray Gander] ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In a statement, Councillor Louise Gittins, Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council, hailed the festival’s theme ‘Centred on the Periphery’: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Chester once more steps onto the international stage this autumn with a glittering list of artists bringing their work to both established and new venues and locations across the city. I look forward to welcoming all of the artists to our city and experiencing the Chester Contemporary.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Also termed a ‘walking biennial,’ Chester Contemporary invites locals and tourists to wander the city streets, discovering works that collide with Chester’s traditional and established history. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A special emphasis has been laid on community involvement, including an exciting schools’ programme. Nine artists will collaborate with ten primary schools to create works to be exhibited as part of the festival. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Ryan Gander’s comment on the festival’s theme elaborates on its philosophical undertones: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The theme of the inaugural Chester Contemporary is ‘Centred on the periphery’, and it is an invitation to consider the notion of ‘the centre’, and the concept of a point of view as being a catalyst for creativity. The centre is located wherever the action is happening, wherever you are. The centre is wherever you make it.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Full programme can be found here: https://chestercontemporary.org/ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

