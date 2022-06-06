Prime Minister Boris Johnson to face vote of confidence on his leadership today

The 54 letters needed from Conservative MP’s to trigger a vote of confidence in Boris Johnson have been reached.

Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 committee of backbench Conservative MPs, confirmed the move in press release this morning.

The vote will take place between 6pm and 8pm this evening in the House of Commons and an announcement is expected about an hour after the vote closes.

Brady said: “The threshold of 15% of the parliamentary party seeking a vote of confidence in the leader of the Conservative Party has been exceeded.”

“In accordance with the rules, a ballot will be held between 1800 and 2000 TODAY MONDAY 6th JUNE —details to be confirmed.”

“The votes will be counted immediately afterwards.”

“An announcement will be made at a time to be advised. Arrangements for the announcement will be released later today.”

Brady notified Johnson on Sunday that the threshold had been passed and the pair agreed on a timetable for holding the vote.

A Downing Street spokesperson said the vote this evening was a chance for the government to “draw a line” under weeks of speculation about the prime minister’s position.

“Tonight is a chance to end months of speculation and allow the government to draw a line and move on, delivering on the people’s priorities,” they said.

“The PM welcomes the opportunity to make his case to MPs and will remind them that when they’re united and focused on the issues that matter to voters there is no more formidable political force”.

MPs are increasingly frustrated with Johnson in the wake of the Sue Gray report into lockdown-breaching parties.

The Prime Minister needs the backing of 180 of his Tory MPs to win the confidence vote.

If he survives the vote, he will be immune from a Conservative MP no-confidence vote for another year.

Explaining how the process will work this evening, Delyn MP Rob Roberts said: “Conservative Members of Parliament get a single “Yes / No” vote.”

“The Prime Minister needs to get a simple majority of one to remain as Leader of the Conservative Party and thus Prime Minister.”

“If he does not get a majority, he will no longer be Leader of the Conservative Party, but will remain Prime Minister (because the position cannot be vacant) until a replacement is chosen.”

“I expect the result to be announced somewhere around 9pm tonight.”

This morning further MPs made their disquiet public, including the scathing letter below from Hereford MP Jesse Norman.