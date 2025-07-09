Prestatyn man sentenced to three years for stalking offences

A 50-year-old man from Prestatyn has been sentenced to three years in prison for harassment offences against his former partner.

Steven Leslie Roberts, of Ash Grove, appeared at Mold Crown Court on Wednesday 9 July, after breaching a restraining order on four occasions.

Between 9 and 22 January 2025, Roberts repeatedly attended the victim’s home and made over 500 phone calls using a ‘no caller ID’ function to hide his number.

He also ordered taxis and takeaways to the woman’s address, causing significant distress.

Roberts was also convicted of possession of cannabis.

Inspector Ben Garnett praised the victim’s courage in reporting the behaviour. He said: “He is a man who left her living in fear, which has had a devastating impact on her life.

“Stalking and harassment constitute offences that lie at the core of violence against women and girls, eroding their fundamental sense of safety and security.

“I hope this sentencing allows the victim to move forward, knowing he is no longer a threat to her safety.

“We take all reports of harassment and stalking seriously and will support victims throughout any investigation.

“If you are, or have been, a victim of these offences, do not suffer alone. Please report it to us online, or by calling 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.”

