Prestatyn man charged after Jaguar hit 90mph on M62 and was rammed by police

Merseyside Police have charged a Prestatyn man following a high-speed incident on the M62 motorway near Eccles on Wednesday afternoon, 6 March 2024.

Officers were called after the driver reported via 999 that his vehicle was out of control and he was unable to brake while travelling on the M58, M57 and M62 motorways.

Nathan Owen, 32, was driving a black Jaguar I-PACE. It was reported to have reached speeds of up to 90mph before officers used specialist tactics to ram the vehicle and bring it safely to a halt.

Following a detailed investigation, Owen faces charges of dangerous driving, causing a public nuisance, and two counts of fraud by false representation.

He is due to appear in court on Wednesday 13 August 2025.

[Picture – North West Motorway Police]

