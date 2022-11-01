Deeside.com > News

Updated: Power cut reported in Connah’s Quay following massive lighting strike

Update: SP Energy Networks has confirmed that power has been restored.

Earlier report: There are reports of a power cut in Connah’s Quay following a massive lightning strike.

A huge explosion was heard across Deeside at around 1pm.

The lighting bolt happened at the same time as an Airbus Beluga transport aircraft was overhead prompting some to suggest it had been hit.

People reported electricity supplies going off others said they had lost internet connections.

Many took to social media saying they had never heard thunder so loud.

One person commented: “Me and my kids jumped out of our skin, all I saw was a bright blue light, and the biggest boom I’ve ever heard in my life.”

Another resident commenting on Connah’s Quay Facebook said: “I saw bright blue light, and heard the massive boom, I’ve been in a thunder storm in Florida and never heard anything like that bang before.”

There were also reports that fire appliances were spotted heading from Queensferry towards Connah’s Quay after the lightning strike.

Cllr Bernie Attride said one fire appliance was on Breeze Hill in the town.

SP Energy Network said it was “aware of a fault” near Glynne Street.

A lightning tracker map shows strikes took place over the Mold Road area.

We have asked Airbus for a comment.

