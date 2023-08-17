Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 17th Aug 2023

Potential students invited to Wrexham University’s open day on Saturday

Wrexham University is opening its doors to prospective students at its next undergraduate open day taking place on Saturday 19 August. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In one of the biggest events held on campus every year, the event, taking place between 10am and 2pm, will give those looking to take their next steps into higher education a taste of university life and see what undergraduate degree courses are available to study at Wrexham University. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

It will also provide an opportunity to find out more about the university’s courses, view facilities and understand what support services are available to students. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Throughout the day, there will be subject specific talks, campus tours and presentations on what it’s like to study at Wrexham, funding, applying, accommodation and more. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Andy Phillips, Head of Recruitment and Admissions, said: “Whether you are nearing the end of your college or sixth-form studies or are looking to explore a new career path, come along and find out more about what courses and support we offer at Prifysgol Wrecsam/Wrexham University. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Choosing where you want to study and what course is a big decision. Our open day events are a brilliant opportunity for prospective students to meet our friendly staff and current students, as well as ask any questions you might have. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“It’s a hugely exciting time to join us here in Wrexham, we’re Wales’ newest city. There’s so much going on and our university community is extremely vibrant and close-knit. I would encourage those considering their next steps in education to come along and be part of something special. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Come along and see for yourself. Please book your place via the link below or just pop in and turn up on the day. We really look forward to welcoming you.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

More information about Prifysgol Wrecsam/Wrexham University’s open days can be found here. You can book your place for the open day taking place on Saturday 19 August here. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

