Post-Brexit plans to return Crown symbol to pint glasses set out today by UK Government

Post-Brexit plans to return the Crown symbol to pint glasses and to remove the EU ban on imperial measures have been set out today by the UK Government today, (Friday 3 June).

UK law currently requires metric units to be used for all trade purposes with only limited exceptions.

The legal framework reflects the requirements placed upon the UK as part of its membership of the EU by the requirements set out in EU Directive 80/181/EC (as amended) which concerns units of measurement.

The UK government says that “in a tribute to Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, guidance published today will help businesses apply the Crown symbol to pint glasses.”

As long ago as 1698, British pint glasses intended for measuring and serving beer were marked with a crown stamp as a declaration that the glass, when filled to the brim or to a line measure, accurately measured a pint of beer.

The Crown stamp gave customers confidence that they were not being sold a short measure of beer.

But the symbol was replaced by the EU-wide ‘CE’ marking’ in 2006 in order to conform with EU rules in the UK.

Alongside the Crown symbol guidance, a consultation has been published today on how to implement a change to the law on weights and measures, so that shoppers and business have greater choice over the way they buy and sell products.

The consultation will help the UK government consider, for example, allowing vegetables to be sold in pounds only, or in pounds with a less prominent metric equivalent, should businesses wish to do so.

It will help inform the UK government’s plans to legislate to give businesses greater choice in the units they use.

The UK government says, “there is no intention to require businesses to change their existing practices and so this will not place greater costs on businesses.”

“Today’s announcement is not just about pounds and ounces, but about where the UK’s laws are made.”

“The ‘metric martyrs’ was a totemic case in establishing the supremacy of EU law. Now we have left the EU, the UK can take decisions in the best interests of British businesses and consumers.”

Business Minister Paul Scully said: This Platinum Jubilee weekend we’re raising a toast to Her Majesty The Queen’s health and service to this country. ”

“It’s a fitting tribute that we’re now helping businesses to restore the Crown symbol to pint glasses.”

“While we think of our fruit and veg by the pound, the legacy of EU rules means we legally have to sell them by the kilo.”

“Our consultation today will help shops to serve customers in the way their customers want.”

“Currently, imperial units are only authorised for use on their own in a small number of cases such sales of draught beer and cider.”

“Now we have left the EU, the UK can act in the best interests of its businesses and consumers.”