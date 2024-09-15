Polly’s to Open Taproom and Restaurant in Mold by 2025

Polly’s Brew Co, the Mold-based brewery, has announced exciting plans to open its first-ever taproom and restaurant in 2025.

Fans of the brewery will soon be able to enjoy their beers in a high-end venue located in the heart of their hometown.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Polly’s Brew Co shared that the new venue will not only serve their freshest beers but also offer a range of their own cider, spirits, coffee, and high-quality homemade food.

The venue will feature carefully curated, modern menus designed to complement Polly’s dynamic range of drinks.

“We have some great plans ahead, and we want you to be among the first to know about our progress,” the brewery stated, encouraging fans to join a waiting list for updates on the venue’s development.

Polly’s Brew Co was established in 2016, originally as Black Brook, inside the stable of an old horse called Polly—a name that inspired the brewery’s current identity.

Starting with a 200-litre system, Polly’s has since expanded to a 23-hectolitre plant, focusing on KeyKeg and canned beer distributed across the UK and globally.

With a range that changes constantly, Polly’s is known for their innovative beers, their attention to detail and creativity has positioned them as one of the most exciting names in the UK’s craft beer scene.

This new venue in Mold will mark a significant milestone in Polly’s journey.

The brewery’s growth has been rapid, and the opening of a dedicated space will finally answer the most common question they receive: “Do you have a taproom where we can enjoy your beer?”

The brewery promises that the taproom will reflect their ethos of quality and innovation.

Along with serving their evolving beer range, Polly’s will use this space to introduce new experimental brews, aligning with their philosophy of always pushing the boundaries of what craft beer can be.

Polly’s invites their supporters to sign up for regular updates through their website, ensuring they stay informed on the progress of this exciting new venture.