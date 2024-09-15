Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 15th Sep 2024

Polly’s to Open Taproom and Restaurant in Mold by 2025

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Polly’s Brew Co, the Mold-based brewery, has announced exciting plans to open its first-ever taproom and restaurant in 2025.

Fans of the brewery will soon be able to enjoy their beers in a high-end venue located in the heart of their hometown.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Polly’s Brew Co shared that the new venue will not only serve their freshest beers but also offer a range of their own cider, spirits, coffee, and high-quality homemade food.

The venue will feature carefully curated, modern menus designed to complement Polly’s dynamic range of drinks.

“We have some great plans ahead, and we want you to be among the first to know about our progress,” the brewery stated, encouraging fans to join a waiting list for updates on the venue’s development.

Polly’s Brew Co was established in 2016, originally as Black Brook, inside the stable of an old horse called Polly—a name that inspired the brewery’s current identity.

Starting with a 200-litre system, Polly’s has since expanded to a 23-hectolitre plant, focusing on KeyKeg and canned beer distributed across the UK and globally.

With a range that changes constantly, Polly’s is known for their innovative beers, their attention to detail and creativity has positioned them as one of the most exciting names in the UK’s craft beer scene.

This new venue in Mold will mark a significant milestone in Polly’s journey.

The brewery’s growth has been rapid, and the opening of a dedicated space will finally answer the most common question they receive: “Do you have a taproom where we can enjoy your beer?”

The brewery promises that the taproom will reflect their ethos of quality and innovation.

Along with serving their evolving beer range, Polly’s will use this space to introduce new experimental brews, aligning with their philosophy of always pushing the boundaries of what craft beer can be.

Polly’s invites their supporters to sign up for regular updates through their website, ensuring they stay informed on the progress of this exciting new venture.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected]
Latest News

  • Employees from Mold’s P&A Group push boundaries for mental health charity
  • Lantern parade to illuminate Buckley next month
  • Falls prevention in Wales saves millions and empowers older adults, taskforce reports

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Employees from Mold’s P&A Group push boundaries for mental health charity

    News

    Lantern parade to illuminate Buckley next month

    News

    Falls prevention in Wales saves millions and empowers older adults, taskforce reports

    News

    Police arrest seven as investigation into Shotton hit-and-run incident continues

    News

    Chester Racecourse: preview and tips for Saturday’s eight-race card

    News

    Voter ID “should be scrapped” after Electoral Commission finds thousands prevented from voting in General Election

    News

    Chester City Walls King Charles’ Tower open to the public this weekend

    News

    Deeside college nursery has ‘Excellent’ start to the academic year

    News

    Motorcyclist dies after collision near Mold

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn