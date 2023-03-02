Police will be ‘out in force’ this weekend ahead of Chester FC fixture
Fans will see a ‘considerable’ police presence on Saturday [4 March] to ensure that ‘those attending the game can do so safely.’
A dispersal order will be in place banning anyone from the city for up to 48 hours to tackle any disorder that may arise.
The dispersal order has been imposed under Section 35 of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, dispersal orders make it an offence for anyone to return to a specific area for up to 48 hours.
The area covered by the order is indicated by the highlighted mapped area which will be provided to anyone issued with a direction to leave.
Officers on the ground will also have extra stop and search powers, granted temporarily under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act (1994).
The order means that officers can stop and search any person or vehicle they believe may be carrying weapons or causing serious violence in a particular area, whether or not they have any grounds of suspicion.
There will also be a Section 60 AA order in place which gives officers the power to request the removal and/or seize facial coverings or masks that are being used to conceal an identity and failure to do this could result in arrest.
These additional powers will be in place from 11am on Saturday 4 March and will expire at 6pm the same day.
Superintendent Andy Blizard, who is leading the operation this weekend, said: “These measures have been put in place to better protect fans from any disorder that may arise surrounding the fixture.
“It goes without saying but I want to remind fans to attend and watch the game peaceably and with consideration for those around them.
“We will not stand for any disorder and our officers will be on the look out for anyone intent on causing harm and ensure that they are dealt with appropriately.
“Those in and around the area will see an increase of officers and I would urge anyone with any concerns to please speak with them and they will do all they can to assist.”
Anyone with any concerns can report it to Cheshire Police via https://www.cheshire.police.uk/ro/report/ or call 101.
