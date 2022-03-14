Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 14th Mar 2022

Updated: Mon 14th Mar

Police warning of abnormal load travelling through Flintshire on Tuesday

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police have warned drivers about an ‘abnormal load’ that will travel through Flintshire on Tuesday, March 15.

The load is being transported along the eastbound A55 from junction 33 at around 9am.

North Wales Police said in a statement: “An abnormal load will be escorted along a section of the A55 in Flintshire tomorrow morning (Tuesday, 15 March).”

“The load will join the eastbound carriageway at Junction 33A at around 9am and will travel eastbound towards Hanson Cefn Mawr Quarry in Pantybuarth, Mold.”

“Please allow for delays and use alternative routes if necessary.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Flintshire County Council’s schools project to promote the use of Welsh outdoors

News

MP meets with Deeside based community interest company with ambitious expansion plans

News

Cost of running a car for young driver up by £163 in the past six month

News

How we shop online is changing from today

News

National robotic-assisted surgery programme to provide less invasive surgery for thousands of cancer patients in Wales

News

Wrexham Glyndwr’s Crime Scene Investigation event returns to campus with ‘Operation Zodiac’

News

New law banning cyberflashing to be included in Online Safety Bill

News

Flint A Level students put their detective skills to the test

News

Families in Wales to receive cash boost to help with school costs including PE kits

News





Read 445,227 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn