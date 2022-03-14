Police warning of abnormal load travelling through Flintshire on Tuesday

Police have warned drivers about an ‘abnormal load’ that will travel through Flintshire on Tuesday, March 15.

The load is being transported along the eastbound A55 from junction 33 at around 9am.

North Wales Police said in a statement: “An abnormal load will be escorted along a section of the A55 in Flintshire tomorrow morning (Tuesday, 15 March).”

“The load will join the eastbound carriageway at Junction 33A at around 9am and will travel eastbound towards Hanson Cefn Mawr Quarry in Pantybuarth, Mold.”

“Please allow for delays and use alternative routes if necessary.”