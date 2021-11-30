Police warning of abnormal load travelling through Deeside today
Police have warned drivers about an ‘abnormal load’ that will travel through Deeside this afternoon, Tuesday, November 30.
The load will enter Deeside from the M56 and travel Westbound up Aston Hill to the A55.
It will continue along the A55 in Flintshire and on to junction 19.
The abnormal load will arrive at Gorse Hill Caravan Park in Conwy at around 4.25pm.
An abnormal load will be travelling across north Wales this afternoon: From M56 Westbound to A494, then A55 to J19, A470 South, B5279, B5106 arriving at Gorse Hill Caravan Park at approx 4.25pm pic.twitter.com/BltbczhLFA
— North Wales Police (@NWPolice) November 30, 2021
