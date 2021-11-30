Police warning of abnormal load travelling through Deeside today

Police have warned drivers about an ‘abnormal load’ that will travel through Deeside this afternoon, Tuesday, November 30.

The load will enter Deeside from the M56 and travel Westbound up Aston Hill to the A55.

It will continue along the A55 in Flintshire and on to junction 19.

The abnormal load will arrive at Gorse Hill Caravan Park in Conwy at around 4.25pm.