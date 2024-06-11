Police urge vigilance after reports of thefts from vehicles on Uplands Avenue and Wepre Lane

North Flintshire Police have launched an investigation following reports of thefts from vehicles in the areas of Uplands Avenue and Wepre Lane

Initially, there were reports of individuals trying car door handles in the Connah’s Quay area, but as the day progressed, police confirmed there had been thefts from vehicles.

In a statement posted on Facebook, a spokesperson for North Flintshire Police informed residents about the incidents which began around midnight.

“Officers have been out this afternoon conducting house-to-house enquiries, but we know we don’t catch everyone when they’re at home,” the post read.

The police are urging residents on these roads and in the surrounding areas to check their CCTV footage and inspect their vehicles for any signs of tampering. “If they tried your vehicle but it was locked, that’s still an offence, so please let us know,” PC 3604 emphasised.

The community has been advised to remain vigilant, ensure their vehicles are locked, and keep keyless entry keys far enough away overnight.

“Please report any suspicious activity. We’ll have officers out and about through the night. We don’t mean to cause alarm, but the more information we have, the better our investigations,” ther spokesperson added.

Contact North Wales Police here.