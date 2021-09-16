Police seek man wanted on suspicion of drug offences with links to North Wales

Police are seeking a man wanted on suspicion of a number of drug related offences who has links to North Wales.

Gary Stephen Keating comes from the Liverpool area but is known to have connections to Malaga, Dublin, and North Wales.

The 37-year-old is wanted on suspicion of conspiracy to supply and produce Class A and Class B drugs, conspiracy to import Class A drugs, laundering criminal proceeds and handling stolen goods.

He is also wanted on a licence recall.

North Wales Police said: “If you can help, please call us on 101 or use our live webchat. Alternatively, you can call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”