Police seek information after “suspicious” fire destroys 20 acres of crops in Ewloe field

Listen to this article

Around 20 acres of spring barley have been lost following a fire in Ewloe which police are treating as suspicious.

The blaze happened last Wednesday afternoon in fields near the rear of Penarlag Primary school and Lincoln Road.

At the time a lane on the A494 Westbound at Aston Hill was closed as firefighters tackled the fire in the adjoining fields.

North Wales Rural Crime Team said the owners of the field have suffered a large financial loss as a result of the fire.

Spring barley provides valuable feedstock for the animal feed and malting industries.

A Rural Crime Team spokesperson said: “On Wednesday 3rd August 2022 a large fire occurred in fields near to Penarlag Primary school and Lincoln Road, Ewloe.”

“Approximately 20 acres of land that had been planted with spring barley, which was ready to be harvested, was lost with a substantial financial loss to the owner.”

“At this time the fire is being treated as suspicious and enquiries are in hand with officers from the Rural Crime Team, if anyone has any information that might help please get in touch with North Wales Police.”

Police have asked members of the public “to take care when walking on farm land, especially in dry weather, and to ensure that all used cigarettes and rubbish are taken home with them and not discarded.”

Any information can be passed to Police via the web live chat: north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat or phoning 101, quoting reference number 2200564548

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Read Next