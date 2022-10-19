Police say incident in Connah’s Quay has been resolved

Police have wound down the large-scale response to an incident in Connah’s Quay earlier this afternoon, Wednesday, October 19.

Armed officers along with dog and drone units were deployed to what North Wales Police described as a “isolated incident” at a property close to Golftyn Road.

A stretch of around 250m of the B5129 was closed off while police dealt with the incident, it has since reopened.

During the course of the afternoon, a male was taken into custody by police.

At the time spokesperson for North Wales Police said: “We are currently dealing with an incident on Golftyn Lane in Connah’s Quay.”

“We understand the presence of armed officers might be alarming, but this is an isolated incident and there is no further risk to the public. A man has been arrested and officers remain at the scene.”

“Please avoid the area for the time being. Thanks in advance for your cooperation.”

This evening a police car remained outside the property, police tape is stretched across the entrance and an officer is stationed outside.

In a further update just before 9pm, North Wales Police said: “In relation to the incident on Golftyn Lane in Connahs Quay the matter has now been resolved – thank you all for your patience”

