Police release CCTV image of man they are seeking in relation to “sexual conduct offence in Queensferry”

Police have released CCTV images of a man they are seeking in relation to “sexual conduct offence in Queensferry.”

The alleged incident is said to have taken place on Monday, January 31.

Anyone who recognises the person in the picture is asked to contact North Wales Police.

Posting an update on social media, a spokesperson for North Flintshire Police said: “This man is being sought in relation to a sexual conduct offence in Queensferry on 31 January.”

“If you recognise him or know his location, please use our online reporting service: https://orlo.uk/FS4E4 or call 101 quoting incident reference 22000073547.”