Police ramp up efforts against county lines in Connah’s Quay
As part of an ongoing effort to combat drug-related crime, North Flintshire neighbourhood police team carried out a series of raids in Connah’s Quay earlier today
The operations were specifically targeted at suspected drug offences and county lines activities in the locality.
Information provided by the public played a pivotal role in the operations, aiding the police to safeguard vulnerable individuals from exploitation.
Following the morning’s activities, officers maintained their proactive stance, throughout the day and there will be an increased visible presence in the area today for public reassurance.
Latest News