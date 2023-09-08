Police ramp up efforts against county lines in Connah’s Quay

Inspector Wes Williams said: “We are committed to staying one step ahead of these criminals, and we will relentlessly pursue anyone who breaks the law and exploits vulnerable people for their own gain.”

“Today’s operation was testament to the information we receive from the public, who assist greatly in tackling this crime that has such a detrimental effect on people’s lives.”

“Anyone with information relating to drugs offences in their area can contact us via the website or by calling 101.

Alternatively, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously: https://orlo.uk/n5iAf”

