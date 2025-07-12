Police launch Safer Streets Summer initiative across North Wales

A campaign aimed at reducing crime across the region’s town centres and communities has been launched.

Running until September 30, the Home Office Safer Streets Summer initiative is part of the Government’s mission to restore and strengthen local policing in communities and reduce or prevent anti-social behaviour.

It forms part of the Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee announced by the Government last month.

The initiative will see greater visibility of North Wales Police officers and staff at hot spot areas.

Local policing and response officers as well as our Volunteer Special Constables, together with officers from specialist teams will be focusing on increasing engagement, disrupting criminals and listening to any concerns.

During the first week of the initiative, which launched on 30 June, officers across the region have been visiting schools, increased foot patrols, set up engagement events such as Cuppa with a Copper and assisted local authority partners.

Successful warrants executed at two addresses in Llandudno resulted in significant seizures of Class A drugs and cash last week.

Mobile phones and an assortment of drug paraphernalia were also seized, and three individuals were arrested.

Officers are also focussing on crimes such as retail theft and have already made significant arrests.

Last week a prolific shoplifter was jailed for a series of shoplifting offences across Wrexham.

26-year-old Layton Vallance, of no fixed address, appeared before Wrexham Magistrates Court after admitting five charges of theft from a shop.

He was sentenced to serve a total 36 weeks in prison and ordered to pay £255 in costs.

To try and deter anti-social behaviour, last week officers in Wrexham have met with partners to help facilitate and promote youth clubs across the city and officers in Flintshire South have linked in with local schools to design posters which will be displayed across Mold over the summer period.

North Wales Police Assistant Chief Constable Gareth Evans said: “Our teams work hard all year round to help keep our communities safe, so as the summer brings more people out and about, along with an influx of visitors to North Wales, we will be stepping up high-visibility patrols – listening and responding in areas such as town centres and popular tourist hot-spot areas.

“Over the next three months there will be several activities taking place across the region that fall under Safer Summer Streets, including additional operations targeting retail crime, anti-social behaviour and knife crime.

“These are all matters that have a real impact on our businesses and communities and blight the lives of those living there.

“Our teams will be updating their activities on the localised police social media accounts, and I encourage everyone to follow their local policing team on Facebook to find out what’s happening in their area.

“I would also encourage individuals to sign up to North Wales Community Alerts to receive free and direct community messaging about crime prevention advice, engagement events and general policing activity in their area, via Home – North Wales Community Alert.

“We will continue to target crimes which matter to people and will continue to listen to concerns and those who commit these offences can expect to face the consequences of their actions.”

To report crime in your neighbourhood, contact North Wales Police via the LiveChat or by calling 101. In an emergency always dial 999. You can also report anonymously to Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111.

Spotted something? Got a story? Email: [email protected]

Latest News