Police launch appeal to locate missing Buckley man

Police have tonight issued the above picture of John Ross who they say is missing from the Buckley area and last seen in the early hours of yesterday morning.

In a statement local officers said, “We have concerns for a missing person John Ross from the Buckley area. He was last seen at around 3am in the Hawarden area on 14/10/2021.”

“He is wearing ‘work wear’, a fluorescent yellow jacket and riding a pushbike.”

Any information is encouraged to be called in via the 101 number quoting Reference Number 40559.