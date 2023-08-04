Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 4th Aug 2023

Police keen to speak with the driver of a white Vauxhall following crash in Flintshire

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

South Flintshire Police are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision that took place earlier today, 4th August. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The incident occurred at around 3:20 pm on Middle Mill Road in Pentre Halkyn. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Police say they are particularly keen to speak with the driver of a white Vauxhall Vivaro that was seen in the area around the time of the collision. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In addition to locating the driver of the vehicle, officers are reaching out to the public for any dashcam or CCTV footage from the area at the time of the accident. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

More details surrounding the incident have been released by the force. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Witnesses or those with relevant footage can call 101, quoting reference A123501, or contact North Wales Police via their live chat. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Shotton: Police find bail-breaching male hidden in loft wrapped in insulation
  • Police confirm body found on Anglesey beach is that of missing fisherman from Flintshire
  • North Flintshire Police seek identity following alleged assault in a Connah’s Quay park

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Shotton: Police find bail-breaching male hidden in loft wrapped in insulation

    News

    Police confirm body found on Anglesey beach is that of missing fisherman from Flintshire

    Anglesey

    North Flintshire Police seek identity following alleged assault in a Connah’s Quay park

    News

    Planning: 24-bed golf lodge plans for Northop Country Park submitted

    News

    North Wales Police say missing four are found safe and well

    News

    Asda loses top spot as UK’s cheapest supermarket for a ‘big shop’

    News

    Chester Zoo welcomes Inka the “strikingly beautiful” rare black female jaguar

    News

    Planning: Saltney’s historic Oddfellows Hall could be turned into holiday lets

    News

    New forum created to prevent and reduce substance harm in North Wales

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn