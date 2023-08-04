Police keen to speak with the driver of a white Vauxhall following crash in Flintshire
South Flintshire Police are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision that took place earlier today, 4th August.
The incident occurred at around 3:20 pm on Middle Mill Road in Pentre Halkyn.
Police say they are particularly keen to speak with the driver of a white Vauxhall Vivaro that was seen in the area around the time of the collision.
In addition to locating the driver of the vehicle, officers are reaching out to the public for any dashcam or CCTV footage from the area at the time of the accident.
More details surrounding the incident have been released by the force.
Witnesses or those with relevant footage can call 101, quoting reference A123501, or contact North Wales Police via their live chat.
