Posted: Fri 8th Jul 2022

Police issue alert over cold callers operating in Flintshire area

Police issued advice after reports of Cold Callers operating in the Flintshire area over the last few days.
Posting on the North Wales Community Alert website, PCSO Ryan Jones said:

“Please be aware that we have had reports of Cold Callers operating in Flintshire County over the last few days.”

“Anyone who calls at your door should have some form of identification, you are within your rights to ask for this and make a note of their details.”

“Never give out banking or personal details to anyone that you are unsure about. If you cant be certain that if a visitor is who they say they are, then ask them to come back at a later date, this allows you time to check details or have a friend or relative with you if you choose to re arrange.”

“Remember its OK to tell visitors that you are not interested or ask them to leave if you aren’t comfortable. Legitimate visitors will understand.”

“Finally if you suspect fraud, please report to the Police. The methods fraudsters use can be extremely clever- there is no shame in having been caught out.”

Examples of Door to Door scams:

Most door to door scams involve selling goods or services that are either not delivered or are very poor quality. You wont get value for money and you may get billed for work you didn’t want or agree to.

Some scammers conduct surveys just to get your personal details or as a cover to sell you goods or services you don’t want or need, such as roofing work or patio replacement.

Unscrupulous employees sometimes act illegally even when selling a genuine product by a genuine business. If someone knocks at your door claiming to be from a company, first check their I.D, if you’re not happy don’t let them in.

Never call the number on their I.D card to check them out. Ask the salesperson to wait outside, shut the door and find the company number on the internet. If they’re genuine they’ll understand.

