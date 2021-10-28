Police investigating ‘several’ reports of motorbike thefts in Deeside area

Police are investigating reports of motorbike thefts from an industrial estate car park in Flintshire.

Two thieves attended the car park of KK Fine Foods on Tenth Avenue in Deeside on a motorbike together, before the pillion took the other bike.

The owner of one of the vehicles still had the keys to their bike when it was stolen.”

The first incident was reported on Thursday, September 16th, with the second reported on Tuesday, October 26th.”

It came following another report of a motorbike theft on Tuesday, October 26th from a property in Garden City.