Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 28th Oct 2021

Police investigating ‘several’ reports of motorbike thefts in Deeside area

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police are investigating reports of motorbike thefts from an industrial estate car park in Flintshire.

Two thieves attended the car park of KK Fine Foods on Tenth Avenue in Deeside on a motorbike together, before the pillion took the other bike.

The owner of one of the vehicles still had the keys to their bike when it was stolen.”

The first incident was reported on Thursday, September 16th, with the second reported on Tuesday, October 26th.”

It came following another report of a motorbike theft on Tuesday, October 26th from a property in Garden City.

The bike was later found at Zone 3 Deeside Industrial Estate.

Sergeant Neil Hughes said: “Following several recent reports of motorbike thefts in the area, we are urging anyone who parks their bike in a car park to be extra vigilant.

“It’s always worth parking in a well-lit area, with CCTV and use extra security, such as padlocks and wheel locks.

“As a result of these recent reports, we will also be conducting extra patrols in the area.”

“Anyone with information that could assist us with our investigation is asked to contact us.”

Information can be passed to North Wales Police via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Arriva Wales bus drivers to strike for five weeks after bosses’ make “poverty pay” offer say union

News

Owners of domestic oil tanks urged to carry out maintenance checks ahead of winter months

News

Aldi calls on local charities, community groups and food banks to register for food donations this Christmas.

News

Airbus reports ‘strong performance’ for first nine months of year as it looks to focus on production ramp up

News

Chancellor: ‘largest annual funding settlement to Wales since devolution’ – Welsh Government say ‘clear gaps in funding’

News

Decade of action needed to tackle climate crisis and achieve a ‘Net Zero Wales’

News

Keeping Mold Tidy! Team of 15 employees from local firm take part in litter pick

News

Top North Wales chef unites with former college to serve up new hospitality academy

News

Llangollen Railway Trust: First passenger trains to run into Corwen next year

News





Read 343,317 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn