Police investigating ‘several’ reports of motorbike thefts in Deeside area
Two thieves attended the car park of KK Fine Foods on Tenth Avenue in Deeside on a motorbike together, before the pillion took the other bike.
The owner of one of the vehicles still had the keys to their bike when it was stolen.”
The first incident was reported on Thursday, September 16th, with the second reported on Tuesday, October 26th.”
It came following another report of a motorbike theft on Tuesday, October 26th from a property in Garden City.
Sergeant Neil Hughes said: “Following several recent reports of motorbike thefts in the area, we are urging anyone who parks their bike in a car park to be extra vigilant.
“It’s always worth parking in a well-lit area, with CCTV and use extra security, such as padlocks and wheel locks.
“As a result of these recent reports, we will also be conducting extra patrols in the area.”
“Anyone with information that could assist us with our investigation is asked to contact us.”
Information can be passed to North Wales Police via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101.
You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
