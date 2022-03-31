Police Intercept Team seize substantial amount of drugs and cash in just one month

A substantial amount of drugs and cash has been seized in just one month by a team that was set up to clamp down on organised crime and drug gangs in North Wales.

The Intercept Team, which cover the whole region, have had a busy March with 16 arrests for a number of offences made, and have seized over 100 wraps of Class A drugs, 40 bags of Class B drugs and £5000 in cash.

The officers have carried out warrants, stopped several vehicles and have made arrests linked to possession of controlled drugs, drink and drug driving and other driving offences.

They work closely with the Roads Policing Unit, Firearms Alliance Team, the Drone Team, local policing colleagues as well as other police forces including Merseyside Police. They are tasked to focus on individuals and locations daily, including OCG’s (Organised Crime Groups) and County Lines targets that are causing significant crime-related problems for local communities.

Inspector Matt Subacchi who is in charge of the team said: “We continue to do all that we can to disrupt and frustrate criminal activity through intelligence-led targeted operations, proactive patrolling and the provision of robust support to Local Policing Services and our Safer Neighbourhood Teams.

“We work across the region and our intelligence picture continues to grow day by day. We will act on information provided and are grateful for the support of our local communities in providing such information, directly or with complete anonymity via Crimestoppers.

He added: “We’ll continue to employ a combination of tactics to ensure we get the best results by routinely working with local officers as well as in partnership with other police forces.”

The Intercept Team use innovative technology to ensure they’re able to intercept and disrupt criminals, making north Wales a hostile environment for crime groups to operate within.

Since their launch back in February 2020, the Intercept Team have recovered a substantial amount of controlled drugs, tens of thousands of pounds in cash, mobile phones, and weapons – such as knives and a Taser and have made hundreds of pro-active arrests.