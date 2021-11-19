Police in Flintshire have launched an appeal for “sightings” of a black Range Rover

A male drove off in the black four-wheel-drive vehicle at 4am on Thursday morning from a property in Bagillt.

It is understood the man has been reported missing.

Police have released part of the registration number HP54XXX.

Posting an update on social media, a spokesperson for North Flintshire Policing Team said:

“We are appealing for members of the public to report any sightings of a black Range Rover, registration HP54XXX.”

“A male drove this vehicle from an address in Bagillt at approximately 4am yesterday morning (18/11/21).”

“His direction of travel is unknown, though the driver may still be in Flintshire or a neighbouring county.”

Information can be passed to North Wales Police via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101, quoting reference Z168476.