Police dog Tag helps track suspects in Mold and Wrexham

A police dog known as Tag has been busy assisting officers in Cheshire and North Wales over the past week, helping track and locate several suspects in different incidents.

Tag, a Belgian Malinois played a key role in finding a suspected drink driver who crashed their vehicle and fled into woodland near Mold.

The dog tracked the individual through the woodland area until they were located.

In another incident, Tag tracked through woodland and along rivers to find a man reported to be carrying a knife, helping police locate the potentially dangerous individual.

Following reports of a stolen vehicle in the Wrexham area, Tag tracked across fields, gardens, and over gates to find three suspects connected to the crime.

During a search of a garden, Tag also discovered discarded evidence, which contributed to the case.

Thanks to Tag’s efforts, multiple suspects were located and arrested by police officers.

Spotted something? Got a story? Email: [email protected]

Latest News