Police ‘Dispersal Order’ introduced in Mold this weekend to combat anti social behaviour

A police dispersal order has been put in place in Mold this weekend in a bid to deter anti-social behaviour incidents in the town.

The dispersal order – which provides police officers with extra powers – came into force at 4pm on Saturday and will be in place until 11.59pm on Sunday.

A map published by North Wales Police shows an area from Broncoed Park to Clayton Road and a large part of the town centre where the dispersal order relates to.

A post of the force’s South Flintshire Facebook page states: “A dispersal order is in place on the below-outlined area of Mold between the hours of 16:00hrs on 11/12/2021 and on 23:59hrs 12/12/2021.”

“Any persons found to be within this area who are causing, or likely to cause anti-social behaviour or loitering will be removed from the area and/ or given a dispersal notice preventing them from returning to the area for 24 hours.”

The post goes on to say:

“If you need to report any anti-social behaviour concerns to us, you can contact us via Live Chat on our website https://orlo.uk/0rPrm or call 101. In an emergency always dial 999.”