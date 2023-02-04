Police continue to tackle antisocial behaviour issues in Ewloe
Police have assured residents in Ewloe they are tackling ongoing issues around anti-social behaviour in the area.
The neighbourhood policing team said it working with partner agencies and will be increasing foot patrols in and around Ewloe.
Parents are being encouraged to understand the whereabouts of their children and what they are doing at night.
The police have said they ate taking a “zero-tolerance” approach to anti-social behaviour and will take appropriate action against anyone caught acting inappropriately.
Special Constables and PCSOs have already hit the streets in recent nights, conducting foot patrols to ensure the safety of the community.
These patrols will continue over the coming weeks, with the police committed to working with residents to stamp out anti-social behaviour.
Councillor Linda Thomas, one of the two County Councillors in Ewloe, has taken a proactive stance on the issue. “As one of the two County Councillors in Ewloe, I am working with the PCSO to address the issues regarding anti-social behaviour and to ensure that the culprits are brought to book for their behaviour,” she said. “I will keep you posted.”
Any information about anti-social behaviour can be passed to North Wales Police via 101 or the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx
You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111
