Police clamp down on unsafe taxis in Chester

Chester police are continuing targeted enforcement activity as part of a long-running initiative to ensure taxis operating in the city meet legal and safety standards.

The campaign, dubbed Operation Recordings, is led by the Chester Beat Management Team and the Special Constabulary, with support from the Local Authority Licensing Team. The operation aims to check that vehicles are properly licensed, roadworthy, and that drivers are complying with the relevant regulations.

More than 400 taxis have been stopped and inspected since the initiative began, including those registered locally and others licensed in different council areas.

Although it is legal for taxis licensed outside Chester to operate in the city, police say it presents challenges in ensuring they are regularly safety checked and compliant with local standards.

Over the weekend of Friday 25 April to Sunday 27 April, officers focused patrols on known taxi hotspots, carrying out inspections on vehicles from various local authorities including Flintshire, Wrexham, Sefton, Wolverhampton and Cheshire West and Chester.

Safety checks included verifying driver identification, ensuring lights were functioning properly, and confirming that CCTV systems were present and working when required.

As a result of the weekend’s inspections, four taxis were issued with warning notices for faults including defective brake lights and improperly displayed number plates.

Inspector James Wilson from the Chester Beat Management Team said: “Operation Recordings was launched by the Chester Beat Management Team along with local partners including taxi licencing officers for Cheshire West and Chester, Wolverhampton, Wrexham, Sefton and Flintshire, in order to combat unlicensed passenger vehicles.

“The aim of the operation is to provide reassurance to those using taxis in Chester, that they are safe to use and road worthy with enforcement action being taken where appropriate. It was really reassuring to see that so many of the taxis that operate in our area were compliant with the appropriate legislation.

“Our officers will continue to support the legitimate taxi drivers in Chester and ensure those enjoying a day out here can return home safely.”