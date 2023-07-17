Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 17th Jul 2023

Police call on public to shop those riding round Westminster Crescent on dirt bikes

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

North Wales Police have issued a call for public assistance in relation to reports of youths riding off-road biking on Westminster Crescent in Shotton. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The force is urging residents to remain vigilant and to report any relevant information that may assist in curbing the issue. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

PCSO Thomas Maddocks emphasised the importance of community cooperation in resolving this matter. “If you know anything which you believe is of use to North Wales Police, please alert us,” he said. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Information can be passed via the Community Alert system, the North Wales Police webchat, or by calling the non-emergency line at 101. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The force is particularly interested in receiving information regarding the identities of the individuals involved. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

They’ve assured residents that if they wish to remain anonymous, they can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The issue of off-road biking is not a new concern in the region. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

It can pose risks to both riders who often have no helmet on and bystanders, particularly in populated residential areas, such as Westminster Crescent. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • New drug “a turning point in the fight against Alzheimer”
  • Flintshire Council fights back against falling numbers of childminders in county
  • FAW backs North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner’s summer football fund

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    New drug “a turning point in the fight against Alzheimer”

    News

    Flintshire Council fights back against falling numbers of childminders in county

    News

    FAW backs North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner’s summer football fund

    News

    Wrexham Glyndwr unveils new logo ahead of its rebrand to ‘Wrexham University’

    News

    Rail union announces week-long overtime ban during start of summer holidays

    News

    Warning after rise of ‘WhatsApp family impersonation scams’

    News

    Moel Famau: Renewed call for responsible dog ownership following string of livestock worrying incidents

    News

    Health experts in Wales rising concern over surge in counterfeit drugs bought from ‘online pharmacies’

    News

    Flintshire’s Stuart Hutcheson clinches Blind Golf British Open in debut season

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn