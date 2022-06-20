Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 20th Jun 2022

Police call on public for help locating two wanted people from the Deeside area

Police have called on the public for help locating two wanted people from the Deeside area.

North Flintshire Neighbourhood Police Team have posted two separate appeals on social media this morning.

In the first appeal, police said: “This woman (pictured above left) is sought in relation to an ongoing investigation.”

“Catherine Marie Hall is 38 years old and resides in the Queensferry area.”

“Any information on her whereabouts can be reported online: https://orlo.uk/uiCsz or via 101, quoting incident reference 22000302553.”

In a second appeal, police said: “Nathan William Higgins (pictured above right) is sought in connection with an ongoing investigation.
Higgins, 30, is from the Connah’s Quay area but his current whereabouts are unknown.”

“Reports can be made online: https://orlo.uk/NXUcx or via 101, quoting incident reference 22000302340.

Police have not indicated whether the two appeals are linked.



