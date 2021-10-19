Police: Bagillt High Street closed ‘for the next few hours’ due to an incident

Police have closed Bagillt High Street this evening following an incident.

The road is closed in both directions, drivers have been asked to avoid the area.

North Wales Police posted the following on social media:

“High Street in Bagillt is currently closed due to a Police incident.”

“Please avoid the area and use alternative routes. The road will remain closed for the next few hours.”

No more details have been issued by police.