Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 19th Oct 2021

Updated: Tue 19th Oct

Police: Bagillt High Street closed ‘for the next few hours’ due to an incident

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police have closed Bagillt High Street this evening following an incident.

The road is closed in both directions, drivers have been asked to avoid the area.

North Wales Police posted the following on social media:

“High Street in Bagillt is currently closed due to a Police incident.”

“Please avoid the area and use alternative routes. The road will remain closed for the next few hours.”

No more details have been issued by police.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Plans submitted to transform play facilities at Mold’s Bailey Hill

News

Minister hits back at claims that plans to boost the Welsh economy are an “admission of a quarter of a century of failure”

News

HyNet – North West and North Wales low carbon cluster named as a lead project for UK Government investment

News

Flintshire: Thunderstorm warning in place as heavy rain and strong winds predicted tomorrow

News

Our Back Yard: 1000 wild flower seed packets given to primary schools in Connah’s Quay

News

Rogue Trader Action Week North Wales: Criminals target residential areas with leaflets before cold calling

News

The Football Association of Wales has joined forces with the Welsh Government to “tackle online misogyny”

News

Asda launches Christmas recruitment drive and confirms festive home delivery slot dates

News

Youth vaccination increases in Flintshire area with 71% of 16-17 year olds having first dose

News





Read 357,357 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn