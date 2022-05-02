Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 2nd May 2022

Updated: Mon 2nd May

Holway Road back open following earlier closure due to a collision

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Update: Holway Road appears to be back open following earlier closure due to a collision

First report: North Wales Police has asked people to avoid the Holway Road area of Holywell due to an ‘ongoing incident.’

The road is closed between to petrol station and the Premier store, police have said

A local traffic report for the area said: “Road blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A5026 Holway Road at Moor Lane..”

In a post on social media, a spokesperson for the force said: “Ongoing incident on Holway Road, Holywell.”

“Road Closures from the Premier Shop and Petrol Station. Please avoid this area.”

“Thank you for your patience.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Qantas confirms order for planes capable of completing non-stop flights from Australia to UK

News

Plans to create 25-bedroom dementia unit at Flint Mountain care home

News

Search for noisiest streets to trail new technology in bid to ‘banish the boy racer’

News

‘Food is just as important as medicine’ says North Wales hospital catering boss

News

Police appeal following attempted burglary on new Deeside housing development

News

Renewed calls for Wales specific pandemic inquiry after High Court ruling on English untested patient discharge to care homes policy

News

Drivers planning an estimated 16.8m leisure trips this May Day bank holiday

News

Police seize number of firearms following raid on Deeside address

News

Car hits statue outside Chester Town Hall

News





Read 356,747 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn