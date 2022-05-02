Holway Road back open following earlier closure due to a collision

Update: Holway Road appears to be back open following earlier closure due to a collision

First report: North Wales Police has asked people to avoid the Holway Road area of Holywell due to an ‘ongoing incident.’

The road is closed between to petrol station and the Premier store, police have said

A local traffic report for the area said: “Road blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A5026 Holway Road at Moor Lane..”

In a post on social media, a spokesperson for the force said: “Ongoing incident on Holway Road, Holywell.”

“Road Closures from the Premier Shop and Petrol Station. Please avoid this area.”

“Thank you for your patience.”