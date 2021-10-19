Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 19th Oct 2021

Police ask North Wales veterinary practices to review security measures following thefts in Cheshire

Officers from North Wales Police Rural Crime Team are asking veterinary practices in the region to review security measures following a number of thefts in neighbouring force areas.

Three veterinary surgeries were targeted in Cheshire last Thursday, they were broken into during the evening, in one raid drugs were taken from the premises.

The drugs taken are designed for use in animals and are fatal if taken.

Cheshire Police said, “we strongly advise that if you are offered Dolethal, or ketamine called Anesketin, or methadone called Comfortan – do not take it.”

“These particular drugs are incredibly dangerous in the wrong hands and you will be putting yourself at considerable risk.”

PC David Allen from the Rural Crime Team said: “Neighbouring Police forces have recently reported burglaries at Veterinary Premises on their respective Force areas.”

“There have been no occurrences within North Wales but can all such premises please review their security arrangements and ensure key holders contact details are updated with your relevant security monitoring company.”

“Should you see any suspicious activity around a Vet practice please contact North Wales Police.”

Any information and can be passed to North Wales Police via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

 



