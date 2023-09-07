Police arrest male in connection with reported burglaries in Connah’s Quay
North Flintshire Police have arrested a male in relation to a series of reported burglaries in the Connah’s Quay area.
The individual is currently facing allegations of four burglaries and an additional charge related to resisting or obstructing a constable. He remains in custody, pending a court appearance.
This update follows the force’s communication on Wednesday, which drew attention to an increase in reported burglaries and thefts in the area, particularly in Connah’s Quay.
Such incidents have understandably caused distress to those directly affected and raised concerns in the wider community.
Recognising the seriousness of these reports, the police have been focusing their efforts on these incidents.
Their investigations led to the arrest of a male, who was initially associated with three reported burglaries and four alleged shoplifting incidents.
Local officers are optimistic that this development might offer some relief to those affected and help restore a sense of security within the community.
