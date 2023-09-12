Police appeal to locate wanted man from Liverpool with connections to Flintshire
Police have issued an appeal to help locate a man from Liverpool who has connections to the Mold area.
Nathan Wyatt, a 31-year-old has breached his licence conditions and is now wanted on recall to prison.
Wyatt is described as being approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, possessing a medium build with distinctive brown hair and hazel eyes.
Beyond Mold, his known links extend to various parts of Merseyside, including Huyton, Kirkby, Prescot, and St Helens.
Merseyside Police are encouraging anyone who may have spotted Wyatt or has information regarding his whereabouts to reach out immediately.
The public can contact the police through various means: they can send a message to the ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Twitter or Facebook.
Those wishing to relay information anonymously have the option to call Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111, referencing the case number 23000841866.
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News