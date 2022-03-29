Police appeal over wanted man with links Flintshire
Police have launched an appeal for information regarding a wanted man with links to Flintshire.
Michael Harmes, 35 has links to Flint and Bagillt.
Police have said he is wanted for breach of a court order.
Any sightings or details on his whereabouts can be reported online: https://orlo.uk/th6WZ or via 101, quoting incident ref. 22000041762.
