Posted: Tue 29th Mar 2022

Police appeal over wanted man with links Flintshire

Police have launched an appeal for information regarding a wanted man with links to Flintshire.

Michael Harmes, 35 has links to Flint and Bagillt.

Police have said he is wanted for breach of a court order.

Any sightings or details on his whereabouts can be reported online: https://orlo.uk/th6WZ or via 101, quoting incident ref. 22000041762.



