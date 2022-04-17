Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 17th Apr 2022

Updated: Sun 17th Apr

Police appeal for witnesses after person dies in collision on A548 in Gronant

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after one person died and another person was critically injured in a collision on A548 in Gronant early this morning.

The collision involving a silver BMW happened just before 5am (Sunday 17th April.)

Sergeant Emlyn Hughes from North Wales Police said: “A silver BMW was involved in a collision this morning.

One person has been taken to hospital and is in a critical condition and sadly the other person in the vehicle has died.

A family liaison officer has been appointed.”

“We are appealing to anybody who was in the area or may have witnessed the collision that occurred at approximately 4.54am to contact us.”

The road was closed for around 8 hours while police carried out accident investigation work, it has since reopened

  • Witnesses or anybody with information or dash cam footage that could assist the investigation is asked to contact North Wales Police on 101 quoting incident number 22000263059.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

P&A Group staff raise thousands for charity after taking on Manchester Marathon

News

Flintshire tourism businesses urged to sign up to ‘Disability Passport’ scheme

News

Mold’s Bailey Hill Centre hosts first exhibition following redevelopment

News

HMRC customers urged to check out financial support available to help with living costs

News

Campaign urging people to be responsible around coastal wildlife launched by RSPCA and police in Wales

News

North Wales health board urges public to “use healthcare services wisely over Easter weekend”

News

Email warning Instagram users ‘someone from Russia is trying to recover your password’ is fake

News

New grant funding to help Flintshire leisure centres reduce carbon footprint

News

Police vow to deal with individuals “robustly” following reports of anti-social behaviour in Ewloe

News





Read 387,362 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn