Police appeal for witnesses after person dies in collision on A548 in Gronant

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after one person died and another person was critically injured in a collision on A548 in Gronant early this morning.

The collision involving a silver BMW happened just before 5am (Sunday 17th April.)

Sergeant Emlyn Hughes from North Wales Police said: “A silver BMW was involved in a collision this morning.

One person has been taken to hospital and is in a critical condition and sadly the other person in the vehicle has died.

A family liaison officer has been appointed.”

“We are appealing to anybody who was in the area or may have witnessed the collision that occurred at approximately 4.54am to contact us.”

The road was closed for around 8 hours while police carried out accident investigation work, it has since reopened