Posted: Wed 17th Jul 2024

Police appeal for witnesses after Holywell assault

North Flintshire Police have issued an appeal for information following an assault on a man and a woman in Holywell on Sunday, 14 July.

The incident occurred between 2.20 pm and 2.30 pm on Ffordd Holway.

According to reports, the victims were driving along the road when they stopped their car and were subsequently assaulted by three individuals on motorbikes.

PC Eleri Jones said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident, or anyone who was driving and has dashcam footage, to get in touch.

“Anyone with information should contact us via our website, or by calling 101, quoting reference number 24000615325.”

