Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 24th Jun 2024

Police appeal for witnesses after fatal collision in Queensferry

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man died following a fatal road traffic collision in Queensferry today, Monday June 24th.

Just after 4pm, police received a report of an incident on the B5129 roundabout near Asda, beneath the A494, involving a heavy goods vehicle and a black motorcycle.

The emergency services attended, however, “despite their best efforts, the driver of the motorcycle was sadly pronounced dead at the scene” a police spokesperson said.

The mans next of kin and the coroner have been informed.

Sergeant Alun Jones from the North Wales Police Roads Crime Unit is appealing for witnesses.

He said: “Sadly this is being investigated as a fatal road traffic collision. Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this very difficult time.

“We are urging anybody who may have witnessed the collision, or anybody who may have been travelling or walking along this roundabout in the vicinity of Asda, or the A494, and who may have mobile or dash cam footage to contact us.

“The road remains closed to allow the Forensic Collision Investigation Unit to carry out their initial investigation and we’d like to thank everyone for their patience.”

Anybody with information is urged to contact officers at the Roads Crime Unit via the live webchat on the website, or by calling 101, quoting reference number Q091398.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected]
Latest News

  • Hot weather alert: AA issues car safety tips for drivers
  • Planning: Flintshire village church could be converted into three-bedroom home
  • Broughton: AMRC and Granada Cranes team up to boost Flintshire manufacturing

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Hot weather alert: AA issues car safety tips for drivers

    News

    Planning: Flintshire village church could be converted into three-bedroom home

    News

    Broughton: AMRC and Granada Cranes team up to boost Flintshire manufacturing

    News

    Scam Alert: Over 600 reports of fake Screwfix emails

    News

    TV soap stars from Emmerdale take on Rob and Ryan’s second favourite club in charity match

    News

    North Wales MS pays tribute to RSPCA on its 200th anniversary

    News

    North Wales: Cherished Victorian-era hotel reopens doors following extensive refurbishment

    News

    Entrepreneurial University of Chester students and graduates share £7,000 of start-up funding

    News

    Flintshire schools explore nature through the Welsh language

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn