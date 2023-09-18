Police appeal for info after group spotted racing dirt bikes around historic Flint Castle

North Flintshire Neighbourhood Police Team has launched an appeal for video footage and information after a group riding off-road bikes was seen "racing" around Flint Castle.

The police responded to the incident on Sunday evening. However, upon their arrival, the riders quickly dispersed and evaded officers.

The group of 4 to 5 riders was seen riding towards the Bagillt area.

PCSO James King said: "Last night we had a report of off-road scrambler bikes racing around the Flint Castle area. The police attended, but the riders raced off upon seeing us."

"Riding off-road bikes in these areas is dangerous not only for the rider but also for passengers, other road users, and pedestrians."

He said: "Additionally, we're not here to spoil the fun. However, our priority is to keep people safe. Off-road bikes should only be used in authorised designated areas and with the correct safety equipment."

"If you have images, video footage, or knowledge of whom the bikes belong to with descriptions, please let the neighbourhood policing team know. You can report on 101 or use our online web chat."

