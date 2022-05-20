Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 20th May 2022

Police appeal for help locating Mold woman last seen on Monday

Police have launched an appeal for help locating a woman last seen on Monday.

Ceri, 39, from the Mold area is known to frequent the Loggerheads Country Park, police say they are actively searching the area.

In a post on social media, a spokesperson for the South Flintshire Police team said: “We are appealing for sightings of 39-year-old Ceri, who was last seen on Monday evening (16th May).”

“Ceri is from the Mold area and is known to actively frequent the Loggerheads Country Park, with officers actively searching the area for her.”

“We are appealing to anyone who may have seen Ceri, or has any information about her whereabouts, to contact us on LiveChat or 101, quoting reference 42294.”

 



