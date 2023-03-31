Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 31st Mar 2023

Police appeal for help locating missing teenager who has links to Chester and North Wales

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police are appealing for public assistance in locating a missing teenager. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Jared Spain, 15,  was reported missing from his home in Netherton at 8:30pm on Wednesday, 29 March. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

He had recently moved to the area from the Hoole area of Chester. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Jared is described as being approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, with a slim build and medium-length dark hair. He has known connections to Chester, Netherton, and North Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Inspector Michelle Boyd of Cheshire Police said: “Enquiries to locate Jared have been ongoing since his disappearance and as part of our investigation we are now appealing for information from the public.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Insp Boyd said: “I urge anyone who thinks that they may have seen Jared since he went missing to get in touch with us. The same goes for anyone with any information in relation to his whereabouts at this time.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Those with any information on Jared’s whereabouts are encouraged to visit the Cheshire Police website at https://www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us or call 101, quoting reference number IML1511747. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

For those wishing to provide information anonymously, they can do so via the Crimestoppers website at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously or by calling 0800 555 111. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​


Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Soaring energy standing charges hit vulnerable households in North Wales hardest
  • Padeswood cement site gets go-ahead for £4m solid fuel recovery facility
  • Chester Market to remain closed ‘for the time being’ following suspected gas blast on Wednesday

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Soaring energy standing charges hit vulnerable households in North Wales hardest

    News

    Padeswood cement site gets go-ahead for £4m solid fuel recovery facility

    News

    Chester Market to remain closed ‘for the time being’ following suspected gas blast on Wednesday

    News

    Plans to replace existing Ysgol Croes Atti with new Welsh medium school approved

    News

    Flintshire poised to become world leader in Net Zero cement production with £400m Carbon Capture Project

    News

    Exciting free local Easter events from the Groundwork North Wales Group

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn