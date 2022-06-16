Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 16th Jun 2022

Updated: Thu 16th Jun

Police: Dog walker who may have witnessed an assault in Holywell last month

Officers investigating an assault which took place in Holywell last month are appealing for a dog walker who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

North Flintshire Neighbourhood Police posted the appeal on social media, it reads: “Holywell officers are looking for a witness to an assault on the field on Strand Walks by Holywell High school that occurred on the morning of the 8th of May 2022.”

“Were you walking your dog on the field and saw an altercation between a male and a female.”

“If this was you please contact NWP on 101 quoting reference number 22000314321”



