Posted: Fri 10th Jun 2022

Police appeal following criminal damage incident in Broughton

Police investigating an incident in Broughton last month where a car was damaged have launched an appeal for information and video footage.

A black Toyota Aygo which was parked outside a property on Lansdown Road was damaged at around 11pm on Friday, 27 May.

South Flintshire Police said in a statement: “We are appealing for information in relation to a criminal damage offence involving a car in Broughton last month.”

“The incident occurred on Lansdown Road at approximately 11pm on Friday, 27 May, in which a black Toyota Aygo parked outside a property was damaged.”

“Two unknown suspects wearing dark clothing were seen close to this location at the time of the incident.”

“If you have any CCTV/dashcam/video doorbell footage, or any other information that would be of assistance, please report online: https://orlo.uk/sLcMy or call 101, quoting incident reference B076756.”



