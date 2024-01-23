Police appeal following collision near Chester
Police investigating a collision near Chester are appealing for information from the public.
At 4.55pm on Sunday 3 December 2023 police were called to reports of a collision on the A483, at the junction with Rough Hill in Belgrave, Chester.
Officers attended the scene and found the incident involved two cars, a Silver Volkswagen Polo and a blue Renault Kadjar.
There were no reports of any serious injuries as a result of the collision, but one person was taken to hospital as a precaution.
Enquiries into the incident have been ongoing and as part of the investigation officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone with any dashcam footage.
The officer investigating the case said:
“While I appreciate that this incident took place over six weeks ago, the A483 is a busy road and there are likely to have been a number of people who witnessed the incident and may hold vital information.
“I would urge anyone with any information or video footage which may aid the investigation to contact us on 101, or at:
www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us quoting IML 1705069."
