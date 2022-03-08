Police appeal after a 160-year-old bronze army bell stolen from house in Flintshire

Police have launched an appeal for information after a 160-year-old bronze bell was stolen from a property in Flintshire.

The 30kg bell which has an army ordnance logo cast on it was taken from the garden of a house in Edwin Drive, Flint last Wednesday.

The bell is said to have significant sentimental value and a family heirloom.

In a statement, North Wales Police said: “A 30-kilogram bronze cast army bell, with an army ordnance logo, was stolen from the garden of an address in Edwin Drive Flint overnight on Wednesday 2nd March.”

Anyone with information can contact police via 101, or the live webchat https://www.northwales.police.uk/police-forces/north-wales-police/areas/live-chat/ quoting event number B029721.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously – 0800 555 111