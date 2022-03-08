Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 8th Mar 2022

Police appeal after a 160-year-old bronze army bell stolen from house in Flintshire

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police have launched an appeal for information after a 160-year-old bronze bell was stolen from a property in Flintshire.

The 30kg bell which has an army ordnance logo cast on it was taken from the garden of a house in Edwin Drive, Flint last Wednesday.

The bell is said to have significant sentimental value and a family heirloom.

In a statement, North Wales Police said: “A 30-kilogram bronze cast army bell, with an army ordnance logo, was stolen from the garden of an address in Edwin Drive Flint overnight on Wednesday 2nd March.”

Anyone with information can contact police via 101, or the live webchat  https://www.northwales.police.uk/police-forces/north-wales-police/areas/live-chat/ quoting event number B029721.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously – 0800 555 111



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Buckley: Concerns raised with Deeside MS over “dangerous driving” after new 20mph speed limits introduced

News

Public urged not to approach wanted man with connections to Deeside

News

Food security: Call for summit in Wales as Ukraine crisis triggers supply worries

News

Flintshire County Council celebrates female councillors on International Women’s Day

News

Trailblazing Flintshire Coach wants to inspire more women and girls into sport

News

Alyn and Deeside MP quizzed by future uniformed services personnel

News

New plan to get more people in Wales into work unveiled

News

International Women’s Day: New research shows need to empower young people to be period proud

News

Detailed plans to replace Victorian terraced houses in Buckley receive green light

News





Read 457,597 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn